15,991 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KW. Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

KW opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.61%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

