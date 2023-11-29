Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 1,224.4% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ZURVY stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

