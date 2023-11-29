Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

