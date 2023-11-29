Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $194.50 and last traded at $193.34, with a volume of 1125937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.09.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.46.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

