Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $708,235.20 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80.

On Friday, October 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $686,972.80.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $761,829.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20.

ZM opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

