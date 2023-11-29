ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZDGGF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. ZOO Digital Group has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ZOO Digital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

