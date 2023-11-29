Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,200 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the October 31st total of 340,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,872.0 days.
Zeon Stock Performance
ZEOOF stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56. Zeon has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $9.54.
About Zeon
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zeon
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.