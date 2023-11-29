Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,200 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the October 31st total of 340,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,872.0 days.

Zeon Stock Performance

ZEOOF stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56. Zeon has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $9.54.

Get Zeon alerts:

About Zeon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.