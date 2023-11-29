Yossi Sela Sells 5,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,974,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after buying an additional 1,047,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

