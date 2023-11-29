Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 288.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of YARIY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

