Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 2.5 %
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.