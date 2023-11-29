Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 2.5 %

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

