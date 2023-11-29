XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Up 71.4% in November

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

XP Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

XP Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.