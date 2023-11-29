Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,617.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,617 ($20.42) and last traded at GBX 1,624 ($20.51), with a volume of 3579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,635 ($20.65).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,792.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,856.76.

Insider Activity

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Ben Wyatt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,685 ($46.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,795 ($32,581.79). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

