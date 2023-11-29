Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WZZZY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.16) to GBX 1,800 ($22.74) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,950 ($49.89) to GBX 3,700 ($46.73) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wizz Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,050.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WZZZY

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.