Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $184.95.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.