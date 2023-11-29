William (Bill) Crichton Buys 62,431 Shares of TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Stock

TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Crichton acquired 62,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,972.40 ($16,538.01).

Task Group Holdings Limited develops and deploys cloud-based transactional management and mobile customer engagement solutions primarily for the hospitality sector. The company operates in two segments, Customer Relationship Management and Point of Sale. It offers cloud-based customer management and analytics solutions that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time using connected devices under the Plexure brand; and cloud based single source POS solutions under the TASK brand.

