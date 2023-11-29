Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 1,042.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
About Westhaven Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.