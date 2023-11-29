Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 1,042.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

