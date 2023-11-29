Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $378.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

