Warren B. Kanders Sells 7,372 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE CDRE opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cadre during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cadre by 28.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CDRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

