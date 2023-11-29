US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,751,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,614,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after buying an additional 551,778 shares during the period.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Shares of KRTX opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.27. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

