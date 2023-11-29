US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,730. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.