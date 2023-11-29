US Bancorp DE Sells 2,620 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortis were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after buying an additional 675,957 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after buying an additional 1,613,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,702,000 after buying an additional 746,789 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

NYSE FTS opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

