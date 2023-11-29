US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Azenta were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

AZTA stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.65 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

