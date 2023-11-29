US Bancorp DE Purchases 887 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OC opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

