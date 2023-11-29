US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.