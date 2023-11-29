US Bancorp DE Has $615,000 Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

