US Bancorp DE Has $611,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

