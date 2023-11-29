US Bancorp DE Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American States Water were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AWR opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $99.69.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

