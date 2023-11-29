US Bancorp DE Has $591,000 Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

