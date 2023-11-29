US Bancorp DE Has $574,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NULG. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

