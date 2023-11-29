United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $3,748,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,272,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United States Steel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $614,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.7 %

X stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 4.40%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.