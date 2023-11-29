UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells $480,241.50 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $227,708.00.

On Friday, September 1st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44.

On Wednesday, August 30th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $860,084.40.

Shares of UFPT opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

