Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.41

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 2255979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.