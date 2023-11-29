Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Twilio Trading Up 3.6 %

TWLO opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,283 shares of company stock worth $1,268,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.