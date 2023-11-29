Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.99. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 40,767 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

