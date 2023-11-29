Thomas Gallo Purchases 19,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,890.00.

Thomas Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Thomas Gallo bought 20,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading

