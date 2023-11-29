The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,017,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

