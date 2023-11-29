The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.18, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.