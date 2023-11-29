Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Trading Down 0.7 %

Textron stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.