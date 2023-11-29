Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Gerald L. Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $4,196,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 60.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 148,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.