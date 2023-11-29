Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $395.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,217 shares of company stock worth $7,206,425. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.