Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood Sells 286,320 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 286,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $45,811.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 484,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

On Friday, October 6th, Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $29,510.72.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 2,245 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $471.45.

Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance

AMTI opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.