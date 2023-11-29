Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood Sells 286,320 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 286,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $45,811.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 484,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 6th, Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $29,510.72.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 2,245 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $471.45.
Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance
AMTI opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
