Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 509,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Sunrun worth $59,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 953,877 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.