Steven Francis Pelisek Sells 20,000 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

