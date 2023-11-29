Stephen C. Cook Sells 4,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Primoris Services Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

