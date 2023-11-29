Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $16,315,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $5,628,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.78, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

