Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

