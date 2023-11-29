Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 8,326 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.
- On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake stock opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
