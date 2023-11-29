Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 1.5%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 48,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 288,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 12.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$78.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$67,800.00. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

