SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.30. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 121,563 shares trading hands.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

