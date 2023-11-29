Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rises By 775.6%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 775.6% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

